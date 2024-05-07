Source: Eye specialist loses US$108k in crypto deal -Newsday Zimbabwe

PROMINENT eye specialist Solomon Guramatunhu reportedly lost over US$108 924 to a crypto currency trader, the Harare magistrates’ court has heard.

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa yesterday remanded Lloyd Chiyangwa (31) in custody to today pending a ruling on his application for refusal of placement on remand.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in 2020, Guramatunhu bought crypto-currency while in India from a United Kingdom-based company.

He said Guramatunhu engaged Chiyangwa, who is into crypto currency trading, when he returned to Zimbabwe, tasking him to set up wallets while moving tokens in five accounts.

Chiyangwa was also allegedly tasked to create passwords for the wallets.

The court heard that during the period from January 7 to 27 this year, Chiyangwa transferred 122 467 Matic tokens worth US$108 924,24 from Guramatunhu’s Metamask wallet to Waybit exchange.

It is further alleged that Guramatunhu discovered that the tokens were missing when he intended to move them to another wallet.

Chiyangwa is suspected to have used his iPhone 15 cellphone to make the transaction.