Fact sheet: Registered voters in Zimbabwe 

Source: Fact sheet: Registered voters in Zimbabwe – FactCheckZW

According to the 2023 voters roll statistics, there are 6,619,691 registered voters in Zimbabwe.

Women make up the majority of the voters. There are 3,551,997 female voters which is 53.7 percent of the total number of registered voters. Men are 3,067,694 which translates to 46.3 percent of the voting population.

The highest number of voters are in Harare province with 907,752 excluding those in Chitungwiza.

Bulawayo province has the least number of registered voters, 287,220.

Province  Male  % Male  Female  %Female  Total 
Bulawayo 134,443 46.8 152,777 53.2 287,220
Chitungwiza 82,957 47.1 93,103 52.9 176,060
Harare 453,288 49.9 454,464 50.1 907,752
Manicaland 362,408 43.7 466,898 56.3 829,306
Mashonaland Central 297,795 47.6 328,182 52.4 625,977
Mashonaland East 355,706 46.0 416,889 54.0 772,595
Mashonaland West 386,267 49.3 397,963 50.7 784,230
Masvingo 309,627 42.8 413,601 57.2 723,228
Matabeleland North 164,150 44.2 207,447 55.8 371,597
Matabeleland South 131,148 43.6 169,617 56.4 300,765
Midlands 389,905 46.4 451,056 53.6 840,961
Total 3,067,694 46.3 3,551,997 53.7 6,619,691

