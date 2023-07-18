Source: ‘Faecal matter heavily pollutes Sebakwe’ – The Midlands Observer

By Chipo Gudhe

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has raised concerns over the severe pollution of the Sebakwe River in Kwekwe.

According to EMA Kwekwe District Environmental Officer Daniel Magombedze, in an address to local traditional chiefs in Kwekwe District last week, the river is heavily contaminated with pollutants such as faecal matter, posing a significant health risk to those downstream who consume untreated water from the river.

In an effort to address this environmental crisis, EMA has called upon traditional leaders in the region to warn villagers downstream about the dangers of consuming untreated water from the Sebakwe River.

Addressing the chiefs, Magombedze emphasized the impact of the pollution, highlighting the heavy presence of pennyworth weed, a green-like plant in the river as evidence of high levels of pollution.

“If you travel over the Sebakwe bridge along Harare Bulawayo road you will notice a green plant spreading on top of the water and you cannot see the water that’s a sign that the water is heavily polluted. The excessive growth of this pennywort weed is often a result of high levels of nutrients, which indicates the presence of pollutants in the water mainly faecal matter,” he said.

EMA said it has taken legal action against Kwekwe City Council for its alleged role in polluting the Sebakwe River.

“The agency has brought the matter to court, seeking a resolution that will hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions. The case is currently awaiting final judgment,” said Magombedze.

Magombedze said the contamination of the Sebakwe River not only affects the local ecosystem but also poses significant health risks to nearby communities. Farmers who are currently using the water for irrigation are said to be counting losses as their products are devalued on the international export market.

Sebakwe River feeds water to Kwekwe and Redcliff town.