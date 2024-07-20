Familiarise with global history: VP Chiwenga 

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with Nicaragua’s Minister, and Advisor to the President on International Affairs, Valdrack Jaentschke, on arrival in Managua, Nicaragua yesterday where he is representing President Mnangagwa at Nicaragua’s 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution. — Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in MANAGUA, Nicaragua

YOUTHS should read into global history, particularly that of countries sharing the same past as Zimbabwe, so as to build a firm understanding of global issues, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Speaking soon after arriving here for Nicaragua’s 45th Sandinista anniversary, the national day marking the end of dictatorship, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe and Nicaragua shared the same history and values.

The VP is representing President Mnangagwa.

Nicaragua has had a tortuous journey after independence from Spanish subjugation in the 19th Century, finally achieving democracy via the Sandinista revolution.

“The global village we live in today dictates that one must know issues happening next door and in villages yonder,” said VP Chiwenga.

“If you look at Nicaragua’s revolutionary parentage, you will realise that it more or less is the same as ours. So these are lessons that shape a country’s interactive engagement.

“While His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is clear that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and a foe to none, if you look at Nicaragua, you will see that we share the same history and we are one. I wish our youths read into such history so that they can have a better understanding of global issues which have a huge determination on today’s economic dynamics and development.”

VP Chiwenga added that from the shared history between Zimbabwe and Nicaragua, there is a lot that can be done by the two countries for the benefit of their people. With a relatively small population of about seven million, some of the key pillars of Nicaragua’s economy include tourism and mining.

Zimbabwe is looking at sharing experiences in these areas.

Despite suffering under unjustified, illegal sanctions as is the case with Zimbabwe, Nicaragua has managed to have an average of 4 percent annual economic growth.

According to the World Bank, the growth was driven by sectors such as electricity, mining, trade, construction, finance, transport and communications, with investment in the country also increasing, resulting in over 14 000 people, mostly women, youths and African descendants, improving their access to nutritious food.