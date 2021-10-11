Source: Families still in the open at Mafiosi’s farm | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

At least five families are still in the open following the eviction of about 100 farm workers last week at Insingiza Farm owned by expelled former Zanu PF provincial chairperson Dickson Mafiosi and his brother Tichaona Danny Kasukuwere.

The district development coordinator Mr Richard Chipfuva said they have dispatched the provincial civil committee to find a way to assist the remaining families.

He said most of the affected families have found alternative jobs and accommodation.

“We are sending a civil protection unit to negotiate the removal of the remaining farm workers from the open because they do not have anywhere else to go. We ask them where they want to go and we facilitate transport,” said Mr Chipfuva.

“We have identified vacant houses at Pemento Park Farm, about three kilometres from where they are and we want to see if they can be accommodated there. Our target is to ensure that by tomorrow, the remaining families have found accommodation.

“We allowed the displaced families to look for alternative employment and accommodation before we chip in with the transport assistance.”