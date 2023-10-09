Family Drama : Daughter- In-Law Calls Mother-In-Law ED

On Friday, a Harare woman informed a magistrate that her daughter-in-law was mistreating her by referring to her as “ED.” Betty Chinyangare accused Mercy Mutonono of insulting her by using the initials of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name.

Chinyangare stated, “She says I am ruthless and want to be regarded as a president, hence she calls me ED.” She expressed her desire for Mutonono and her son to vacate her house due to the disrespectful behavior and verbal abuse she had endured, including the use of obscene language and alleged conspiring with other tenants against her.

Mutonono denied the accusations, stating, “My mother-in-law is troublesome.” She also claimed to have suffered physical abuse from her mother-in-law.