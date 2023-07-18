Source: FAO in Zimbabwe: Resilience Bulletin, July 2023

END OF 2022/2023 SEASON As the 2022/2023 rainfall seasons is tailing off a negligible amount of rainfall was recorded in parts of Masvingo, Manicaland Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North and South in the month of May. Persistent high temperatures during the cropping season, and the effects of rainfall deficits, have resulted in generally low soil water reserves (especially compared to the same time last year), while remote sensing data also indicates that vegetation conditions are inferior to average levels. With the 2022/23 harvest period concluded, the poor vegetation conditions in grassland areas might affect livestock production.