Source: Farmers earn US$678,3m from flue-cured tobacco sales – herald

Elita Chikwati

TOBACCO has generated US$678,3 million since the marketing season commenced on March 5, 2025, after farmers sold 220,6 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco through the contract and auction floors.

This represents an increase of 21 percent from the US$559,7 million realised from 159,3 million kilogrammes during the corresponding period last year.

The crop is strategically important to Zimbabwe’s economy, given its position as the country’s second-largest single export after gold.

Tobacco deliveries to the auction floors have continued to increase, with volumes averaging around 5 million kilogrammes per day.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) statistics indicate that by day 51, at least 190,3 million kilogrammes worth US$641,5 million had been sold by contract growers while 10,3 million kg valued at US$ 36,7 million were sold through the auction floors.

The highest price at the auction floors has remained at US$4,99 per kg while the contract sales have recorded a highest price of US$6,30 per kg.

Meanwhile, 56,7 million kilogrammes valued at US$ 350,6 million of semi-processed tobacco were exported to the Far East, Africa Middle East, the Americas, Europe and Oceania at an average price of US$6,18 per kg.

The Far East continues to be the major market destination after importing 31,8 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth US$250,6 million from Zimbabwe at an average price of US$7,88 per kg.

African countries bought 10,2 million kg worth US$44,8 million at an average price of US$ 4,36 per kg.

The Middle East bought 6,5 million kg worth US$ 18,8 million at an average price of US$ 2,89 per kg, while the European Union bought 4,9 million kg valued at US$ 26,8 million at an average price of US$ 5,43 per kg.

Europe accounted for 714 800 kg valued at US$1,6 million at an average price of US$2,26 per kg and Oceania offered the highest price of US$ 8,45 per kg.

Oceania imported 28 560 kg valued at US$ 241 332.

Tobacco production has been on the increase since the land reform programme began at the turn of the century.

This has seen more smallholder farmers growing the once elitist crop. There are more than 134 000 registered growers for the 2024/25 season.

TIMB public affairs officer Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe said the growth in tobacco revenue reflected several key factors.

“These include increased production volumes. For two seasons now, tobacco has been grown in Marula, Matabeleland South, marking a major milestone in decentralising tobacco production beyond the traditional tobacco growing provinces of Manicaland and Mashonaland East, West and Central.

“This expansion aligns with the national vision of inclusive development.

“The first sale of Naturally Cured Virginia (NCV) tobacco will be on tomorrow (Thursday) at the Atlas Agri contract floor in Marula, Matabeleland South and the volumes recorded in Matabeleland are expected to add to the current volumes recorded to date in other regions,” she said.

Mrs Tsarwe said the improved quality of the Zimbabwean golden attracted competitive international buyers.

“Efforts are on-going to enhance transparency and efficiency across the tobacco value chain. TIMB remains committed to ensuring the industry remains viable, inclusive and globally competitive,” she said.