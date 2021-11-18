Source: Farmers receive 8 000t seed, fertiliser | The Herald

Mr Liston Dube (57) from Ward 30 in Zvimba North Constituency carries a bag of fertiliser and maize seed he received yesterday under the Pfumvudza Presidential Inputs. — Picture: Conrad Mupesa

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Farmers have received more than 8 000 tonnes of seed and 37 800 tonnes of fertiliser under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme popularly known as Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

This comes as 325 196 farmers have prepared their planting holes for all the five plots, 629 149 have holed out at least one plot whilst 266 122 have gathered mulch.

GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha yesterday said they had distributed 7 328 tonnes of maize seed, 1 000 tonnes of other grains and 37 884 tonnes of Compound D fertilisers.

Mr Mutenha said inputs distribution had intensified and was going on well.

He reminded farmers that the transportation of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs from depots to wards was being done by Government and farmers did not have to pay for the service.

Mr Mutenha also warned farmers against selling the inputs as they will be prosecuted.

“The GMB would like to advise both local leadership, farmers and transporters that beneficiaries are not expected to pay for the delivery of the inputs.

“Transporters must not charge farmers, instead upon delivery of the inputs should raise an invoice to GMB for payment.

“Registered transporters risk cancellation of contracts should be found charging farmers for delivery of inputs. The Presidential inputs are not for sale and those found selling will be prosecuted,” he said.

GMB is also inviting bona fide transporters across the country to register with the parastatal to participate in the movement of inputs and grain.

Farmers had been complaining of some local leadership members who were demanding US$1 from farmers befitting under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme for the delivery of the inputs.

GMB advised farmers to report local leadership and transporters who demand money for the transportation of the inputs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development has stated that so far a total of 325 196 farmers have prepared their planting holes for all the five plots, 629 149 have holed out at least one plot while 266 122 have gathered mulch.

“By November 12, 4 629 staff members and 2 071 677 farmers had been trained under Pfumvudza,” said Agritex director Mr Stancilae Tapererwa.

Of the trained farmers, Mr Tapererwa said 1 179 477 were female while 953 609 were males.