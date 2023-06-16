Source: FBC donates US$40 000 farming equipment to orphanage –Newsday Zimbabwe

FBCH Group CEO John Mushayavanhu presenting the farming implements to Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home founder Reverend Sister Mercy Mutyambizi

THE FBC Holdings Group has donated farming implements worth more than US40 000 to Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home in Mhondoro and pledged to pay US$5 000 towards school fees as part of the entity’s impact-driven corporate social responsibility initiative.

The farming implements consist of a tractor, 20 disc harrow, trailer, grass cutter and a disc plough. The donation was presented to the home’s founder Sister Mercy A T Mutyambizi at a colourful ceremony at the orphanage home yesterday.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, FBC Ground marketing head Roy Nyakunuwa highlighted the essence of building sustainable communities and emphasised the need for corporates to give back to the community.

“As we deepen our sustainability approach, we aim to always listen to our various stakeholders and purposefully deploy resources through initiatives like this one. We are here in Mhondoro for the handover of a brand new tractor, trailer and farming implements to Shungu Dzevana Childern’s Home as part of our efforts towards equipping this children’s home with the tools to augment the orphanage’s capabilities to ensure food security, agriculture productivity, sustainable market development, and sustainable income generation for investing in education, health, ICT, and a wide range of other fundamental needs that ensure the children and young people housed at this institution receive all the support they need,” he said.

“In the face of extreme weather events that threaten our lives and livelihoods, the FBC Group is mindful of the fact that there are communities such as Shungu Dzevana who need support to strengthen their resilience and adaptive capacity to the effects of climate change. We are playing our part and we remain committed to this journey. Therefore, it is our sincere hope that this donation will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges faced by this institution. We are pleased to note that the FBCH Group’s donation resonates with four (4) Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) namely SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10- Reduced inequalities. The donation is also in sync with the FBCH Group’s endeavour to promote sustainable and inclusive development as well as facilitate sustainable transition to food self-sufficiency,” added Nyakunuwa.

Mutyambizi expressed her gratitude for the donation.

“FBC Holdings has shown us that there is a human face to a corporate vision and it’s the company’s soul that always connects instinctively with the social needs of the community,” she said.