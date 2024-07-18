Source: FC Platinum bolster squad –Newsday Zimbabwe

Polyester Shoko

FC PLATINUM have added another top player to their squad as the team prepares for an onslaught on the league title.

Just a week after snatching Devine Mhindirira from Highlanders, in what is probably the biggest transfer coup in the current player transfer window, the former league champions yesterday unveiled highly-rated Polyester Shoko (pictured), who joins from TelOne.

The midfield enforcer becomes their second signing as coach Norman Mapeza bolsters his squad to ensure they can withstand every challenge in the race for the championship.

FC Platinum currently top the log standings, five points clear of platinum cousins Ngezi Platinum Stars, with 16 matches remaining.

Shoko, who joined TelOne at the start of the season after parting ways with relegated Sheasham, has signed a two-and-half year contract with Pure Platinum Play.

He has previously played for Shabanie Mine and Midlands State University FC in the Zifa Central Region Soccer League.

He is expected to bring more stability to the FC Platinum midfield, which already boasts other stars such as Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza.

Mapeza’s men wrested control of the title race following a run of five unbeaten matches, with four wins and one draw

But their new-found form will come under stern test on Saturday when a rejuvenated Ngezi Platinum Stars visit Mandava for the highly anticipated platinum derby.

Ngezi Platinum are the form team at the moment, winning their last seven matches, with their new signing Obriel Chirinda scoring in each of the four matches he has played.