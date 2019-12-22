Source: Fears over Marry Chiwenga’s security – The Standard December 22, 2019

By Everson Mushava

The family of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, say they fear for her safety in remand prison where she was sent last week. She has been remanded in custody following her arrest for allegedly trying to kill the former army commander and externalising foreign currency.

Marry, who was arrested on December 14, is being held at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison pending her High Court bail hearing on December 27.

Her father Kenny Mubaiwa told The Standard that they were worried about her security. Mubaiwa, however, said there was nothing the family could do to protect her and they had “put everything in God’s hands”.

“Obviously in a case like this, we are surely worried about her,” he said.

“But there is nothing we can do. We place this in God’s hands. We hope God will intervene.”

Mubaiwa’s concerns come in the wake of a video circulating on social media in which one of Marry’s uncles attacks Chiwenga for allegedly abusing his powers to settle a personal matter with his wife.

In the video, the man identified as Hannington accuses Chiwenga of disrespecting the Mubaiwa family by causing their daughter’s arrest. Mubaiwa confirmed that Hannington was his brother who is based in the United States.

“He left many years ago, about 35 years ago. He is in America. But what I cannot confirm is whether he is the one who did the video,” Mubaiwa said.

Hannington said they were worried about the manner in which Marry’s case was being handled.

“It is needless to say that we are very disturbed by the manner our daughter is being handled,” he says in the video.

“The primary factor in this case is that, behind everything that is happening is a family matter. We know that when a family has a disagreement, the husband who is not happy with his wife should approach the parent of his wife and discuss the way forward,

“This has not been done and it shows how Chiwenga despises and condescends the Mubaiwa family.

“I am sure he should have thought about this. I am sure he considered it and found it unnecessary because we do not have power, or so he perceives.”

He added: “I want to appeal to (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa to intervene in this case in such a way that our daughter is handled with the level of dignity and protection that every citizen should have.”

Hannington said Marry needed to be released to take care of her young children.

The VP filed for divorce soon after he returned from China where he was being treated for suspected poisoning.

Marry said in court that her estranged husband had caused her arrest so that he gains an upper hand in the divorce case.

Chiwenga spent over four months in hospital in the Asian country.