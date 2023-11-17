Source: Fifteen victims of Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road accident identified – #Asakhe – CITE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 15 of the 22 victims who tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum minibus and a truck on Tuesday along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.
The identified victims are:
- Brian Phiri (44), male adult, Ndiweni Village, Kezi
- Sadam Maenzane (31), male adult, Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo
- Kifi Sphandla (48), male adult, Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
- Tobias Ncube (36), male adult, Mbundane, Bulawayo
- Mehluli Sibanda (39), male adult, Mpopoma, Bulawayo
- Gilbert Nyoni (45), male adult, Entumbane, Bulawayo
- Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), male adult, Emganwini, Bulawayo
- Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), infant, Njube, Bulawayo
- Vongai Tshuma (36), female adult, Njube, Bulawayo
- Jennifer Ndlovu (42), female adult, New Magwegwe, Bulawayo
- Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), K West Summerton, Bulawayo
- Ruth Mawonidze (33), female adult, Nketa 9, Bulawayo
- Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), male adult, Mkoba 16, Gweru
- Noah Haurambwe (40), male adult, Pumula, Bulawayo
- Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), male adult, Luveve 5, Bulawayo
The remaining seven victims have yet to be identified by their next of kin. Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are urged to contact the police.
