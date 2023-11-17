Fifteen victims of Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road accident identified 

Source: Fifteen victims of Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road accident identified – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 15 of the 22 victims who tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum minibus and a truck on Tuesday along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The identified victims are:

  1. Brian Phiri (44), male adult, Ndiweni Village, Kezi
  2. Sadam Maenzane (31), male adult, Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo
  3. Kifi Sphandla (48), male adult, Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
  4. Tobias Ncube (36), male adult, Mbundane, Bulawayo
  5. Mehluli Sibanda (39), male adult, Mpopoma, Bulawayo
  6. Gilbert Nyoni (45), male adult, Entumbane, Bulawayo
  7. Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), male adult, Emganwini, Bulawayo
  8. Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), infant, Njube, Bulawayo
  9. Vongai Tshuma (36), female adult, Njube, Bulawayo
  10. Jennifer Ndlovu (42), female adult, New Magwegwe, Bulawayo
  11. Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), K West Summerton, Bulawayo
  12. Ruth Mawonidze (33), female adult, Nketa 9, Bulawayo
  13. Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), male adult, Mkoba 16, Gweru
  14. Noah Haurambwe (40), male adult, Pumula, Bulawayo
  15. Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), male adult, Luveve 5, Bulawayo

The remaining seven victims have yet to be identified by their next of kin. Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are urged to contact the police.

