Source: Fifteen victims of Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road accident identified – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 15 of the 22 victims who tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum minibus and a truck on Tuesday along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The identified victims are:

Brian Phiri (44), male adult, Ndiweni Village, Kezi Sadam Maenzane (31), male adult, Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo Kifi Sphandla (48), male adult, Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo Tobias Ncube (36), male adult, Mbundane, Bulawayo Mehluli Sibanda (39), male adult, Mpopoma, Bulawayo Gilbert Nyoni (45), male adult, Entumbane, Bulawayo Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), male adult, Emganwini, Bulawayo Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), infant, Njube, Bulawayo Vongai Tshuma (36), female adult, Njube, Bulawayo Jennifer Ndlovu (42), female adult, New Magwegwe, Bulawayo Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), K West Summerton, Bulawayo Ruth Mawonidze (33), female adult, Nketa 9, Bulawayo Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), male adult, Mkoba 16, Gweru Noah Haurambwe (40), male adult, Pumula, Bulawayo Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), male adult, Luveve 5, Bulawayo

The remaining seven victims have yet to be identified by their next of kin. Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are urged to contact the police.