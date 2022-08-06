Source: Fight for Makoni constituency hots up – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF Makoni West MP Jenfan Muswere has reportedly received the backing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Emmerson Junior and gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya in the fight for the control of the constituency ahead of the 2023 elections.

Muswere who doubles as the Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister is facing a challenge from Matinenga Mhiripiri, who is theZanu PF district co-ordinating committee (DCC) secretary for transport in Makoni district.

Mhiripiri is reportedly eyeing the constituency.

Muswere held a rally in his constituency over the weekend where he was accompanied by Emmerson Junior, Sakupwanya, Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya and Makoni District secretary for lands Shepherd Nyika.

Zanu PF Manicaland youth leader Stanley Sakupwanya said: “As Zanu PF we always support each other and we have some business people who always support the party. We had councillor Scott Sakupwanya and Emmerson Mnangagwa junior who attended the meeting and we want to thank them.”

Mhiripiri has refused to be outdone as he has been sponsoring youths in Makoni district to acquire driver’s licences in a bid to win their support.

Mhiripiri is sponsoring the full package of food, transport, oral lessons and Vehicle Inspections Department (VID) tests.