Source: Fight to vote! –Newsday Zimbabwe

Ostallos Siziba

CITIZENS Coalition for Change deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has urged the youth to fight for democracy and to use their voice to find their political power to change the world.

Siziba made the remarks as he welcomed former United States president Barack Obama to the stage at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum in New York, on Thursday.

“We believe that the power of ideas is built on a healthy democracy. The key issue requires that young people must be involved. If we use our voice we can find our power. With our power, we can change the world,” Siziba said.

“The struggle is long, it is hard but we will not capitulate into despair because we are inspired by those who have walked before us. Fellow world citizens, nothing and nobody will stop an idea whose time has come.”

Siziba said his desire for a democratic nation has been fuelled by the repression, poverty and inhuman living conditions in Zimbabwe.

“Decades of experience with naked repression, poverty and deplorable inhuman conditions and a failed state became the fuel of my journey as an advocate for human rights and democracy,” Siziba said.

Siziba also said his progress has never been affected by his poor background where he was brought up by parents who were a gardener and house maid.