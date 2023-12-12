Source: Fighting Back Against ED & Tshabangu Is Possible – Mutebuka

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean lawyer, Brighton Mutebuka, has stated that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party can fight back against Sengezo Tshabangu and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who they believe are working together to destroy the opposition. Tshabangu has been recalling CCC Members of Parliament and councillors, claiming that they no longer belong to the party. However, the CCC party denies Tshabangu’s claim and believes he is collaborating with ZANU PF to secure the ruling party’s two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Mutebuka argues that ZANU PF should not be allowed to violate the constitution and human rights without consequences. He suggests that the opposition party should adopt an irregular and flexible approach to outmanoeuvre the regime. He believes that peaceful mass protests should not be disregarded entirely, even in the face of regime brutality. Mutebuka said:

Any credible opposition party which seeks to deliver change in an authoritarian environment has to follow the centuries-old path trodden by our forbearers – that of painstakingly challenging dictatorship by relentlessly chipping away at it until a stream turns into a flood! To counteract rampant impunity, a high cost should always be imposed on dictators following any incident which crosses the Rubicon when it comes to violating democratic norms. The more that acts of impunity are left unchallenged, the more they are likely to be repeated or even exceeded. The more that an opposition political party fails to devise methods of pushing back against brutality & impunity effectively, the more it loses credibility while also leaving its members exposed or at the mercy of the rampant dictatorship.

Mutebuka asserts that brutal regimes only stop their brutality when all forms of credible opposition are silenced. Mutebuka argues that it is not credible for an opposition party to disavow political protests without offering an alternative strategy to rein in the offending behaviour of the regime.

To retain credibility and keep the regime off balance, Mutebuka suggests that the opposition party must demonstrate its ability to mobilise e and protest with devastating consequences. He believes that the current crisis requires a fundamental shift in mindset and decisive leadership from the CCC party and its leader, Nelson Chamisa. Without building the capacity to pose a credible and effective counterattack against the regime, any new structure or variation of the current one will remain vulnerable to the relentless onslaught of the regime.

Since the August 2023 elections, there has been an impasse between ZANU PF and the CCC. The CCC believes that the election results were manipulated in favour of President Mnangagwa and called for new elections, but their request was ignored. The crisis escalated when Sengezo Tshabangu recalled CCC Members of Parliament and Councillors. The CCC sought help from SADC but was advised to address their concerns through local courts. However, the CCC argues that the local courts are controlled by ZANU PF, as seen through the banning of their candidates from participating in by-elections. The government has previously cracked down on dissent and banned protests, leaving the CCC with limited options. CCC says there are concerns that if ZANU PF goes unchallenged, they may amend the constitution to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in power indefinitely or establish a one-party state in Zimbabwe.