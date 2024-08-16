Source: Film star Mbele speaks on debut leading role –Newsday Zimbabwe

Famed for his roles in Isibaya, Rhythm City, Muvhango and the cult Showmax movie Umakoti Wethu, Mbele goes full action hero in The Butcher’s Soul as the butcher, Mthunzi and his vigilante alter ego, Skhova.

AFTER winning his first South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) for Best Actor in a television soap Scandal last year, Melusi Mbele, has stepped into his first leading role in a feature film titled The Butcher’s Soul, that premiered on Showmax early this month.

The KZN-born actor leads a stacked cast that includes African Movie Academy Award nominee Vuyo Dabula (Five Fingers for Marseilles), SAFTA winner Katlego Danke (Gomora), and the likes of Zinhle Mabena (Shaka iLembe), Bokang Phelane (Blood Psalms) and Tshepo Howza Mosese (co-host of The Ultimatum SA).

The Butcher’s Soul was directed by Kagiso Samuel Leburu, who won the Made for TV Film SAFTA for his debut feature Okae Molao and debuted Month End at Durban International Festival in July. The four-time SAFTA winner Adze Ugah (Shaka iLembe) is the stunt director.

After a deadly attack on his family, a butcher is granted seven days by the angel of death to bring her the guilty souls in exchange for his daughter’s life.

Mbele speaks about his character in The Butcher’s Soul. Below are excerpts of the interview.

Why this role?

The story was beautifully written, and I loved it. I found it fresh. As a family man with a daughter, I could easily relate to my character, imagining what I would do to protect my family in similar circumstances. I believe anyone would do whatever it takes for their family.

Tell us about your character?

Mthunzi comes from a military background and returns to his family to spend more time with them. He is a good, reserved, and introverted guy, but you don’t want to cross him. Fortunately, my training and acting workshops helped me to balance his humanity with his quest for vengeance.

Did you ever think you would play a classic action hero?

I grew up watching action films featuring stars like Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme and I always dreamed of playing similar roles. Landing this role felt like an answered prayer, as it was something I had been hoping for. I took this role because I knew it would give me a challenge as it was different from the roles I’ve played before, which made it even more exciting for me.

Are there certain characters or movies that inspired this character?

Yes. A Man Apart with Vin Diesel, where he also loses his family and seeks revenge, Man on Fire with Denzel Washington and of course, John Wick with Keanu Reeves.

What preparation did you have to do for the stunts?

The role was challenging as it had a lot of fight scenes, but I do have a background in karate, so it was not difficult to learn the stunts. The stunt team was very professional and knew exactly what to do. I also go to the gym like four times a week, so I was prepared. As an actor, you must always stay in shape. When you do what you are passionate about, you do anything to make sure you bring out your best.

How was sharing the screen with Vuyo Dabula?

Ahh, Vuyo is an incredible actor. I am fortunate to work with someone so skilled and passionate. Although this was our first time working together, we’ve known each other for a while and I have always looked forward to collaborating with him. His impressive filmography made it an honour to share scenes with him. In our first scene together, he told me he understood why I was chosen for the role, which I took as a great compliment.

Who should watch The Butcher’s Soul?

People who are into action films will enjoy it. There is a lot of action, but it also has humorous moments that will make you laugh. I think it will also speak to fathers and anyone who is family orientated. However, due to the killing, I would not let my daughter watch it; it is not for under 16s.