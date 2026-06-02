Source: Fire survivor dies by suicide after losing everything in Emakhandeni blaze – herald

Zimpapers Reporter

TRAGEDY has deepened for families in Emakhandeni whose homes and belongings were destroyed by a devastating fire on Saturday morning, with one of the victims reportedly taking his own life in the aftermath of the disaster.

Local Member of Parliament, Mr Discent Collins Bajila, said he visited the affected families and found that they had lost virtually everything in the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a cellphone battery that exploded in a room containing a gas tank.

“This morning I visited Emakhandeni families whose entire livelihoods were razed by fires on Saturday morning. It is suspected that a cellphone battery burst in a room that had a gas tank,” Mr Bajila said.

He said although no one was killed during the fire, nothing was salvaged from the rooms that were engulfed by the flames before firefighters arrived.

“While no one died on the scene, nothing was recovered from all the rooms that caught fire before the arrival of the Fire Brigade from the City of Bulawayo. The Fire Brigade saved the other half of the compound and, for that, we are grateful,” he said.

Mr Bajila said immediate assistance had been provided to the affected families, but more support was urgently required.

“In the interim, we have provided groceries for the survivors but more is needed,” he said.

The MP also revealed that Mihla (22), who occupied the room where the explosions reportedly occurred, had since died by suicide.

“Unfortunately, Mihla (22), the occupant of the room where the two blasts happened, has ended his own life,” said Mr Bajila.

Images shared by the legislator show extensive damage to the property, with rooms reduced to rubble and household items destroyed by the fire.

The incident has sparked calls for greater awareness around fire safety and the handling of lithium-ion batteries and gas cylinders in residential areas.

Authorities have not yet released an official report on the cause of the fire, and investigations are expected to continue.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seek immediate support from a trusted person, local health professional, emergency services, or a crisis helpline.