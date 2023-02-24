Source: First Arab team Oman plays ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June 2023
This is the first time Arab team Oman have made it to the ICC World Cup Qualifier through a qualifying process.
The team did play in the World Cup Qualifier in 2005 and 2009.
Oman and Scotland will be joined by either the UAE, Namibia or Nepal from the WCL Division 2 at the Qualifier, which begins in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9.
The Qualifier will be a ten-nation tournament with top two teams from the Qualifier making it to the Cricket World Cup, to be played in India in October-November.
Seven teams have secured World Cup qualification, including India as tournament hosts.
The other teams that have qualified are New Zealand, England, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Just one spot for the automatic qualification remains through the ICC Super League pathway with West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Ireland in the race. Zimbabwe and Netherlands have been ruled out of a top-eight spot and will play in the Qualifier.
Besides the top eight teams that gain automatic qualification, the remaining five teams will take part in the World Cup Qualifier along with 5 Associate teams. Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are out of race in the Super League and will feature in the Qualifier.
The bottom-four teams in WCL Division 2 will play a Qualifier playoff and will be joined by winner of Challenge League A and B.
The top-two teams from this event will play in the Qualifier.
All matches in the qualifier tournament will have One Day International (ODI) status, even if a team does not have ODI status. In July 2020, Zimbabwe Cricket announced their intentions to host the qualifier. Zimbabwe had hosted the previous qualification tournament, in March 2018. In December 2020, Zimbabwe were confirmed as the hosts of the tournament.
—
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya
COMMENTS