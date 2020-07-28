Source: First COVID-19 case for Kariba – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Nhau Mangirazi

KARIBA – A Delta Beverages employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as the resort town of Kariba recorded its first case.

The man, who works as a driver for Delta in Harare visited his family in Nyamhunga when he experienced COVID-19 symptoms leading to his being tested. The sample was taken to Chinhoyi last week and the results came out positive this morning.

He is being isolated at his home, Kariba district medical officer Doctor Godwin Muza confirmed the development, adding that authorities were now tracing any contacts he may had.