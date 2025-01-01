First Lady mourns Gogo Ncube

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa chats with the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube and a family member at the funeral of Gogo Edith Ncube, the mother to the minister in Kwekwe yesterday.

Robin Muchetu in KWEKWE

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late Gogo Edith Ncube, mother to Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, saying she moulded her political career and always gave wise counsel.

Gogo Ncube (77) died on Christmas Day after a long illness. She was diabetic and hypertensive.

The First Lady visited the late Gogo Ncube’s residence in Kwekwe to pay her condolences to the Ncube family, detailing the fond memories she had with her that inspired her to join politics.

“We are here to celebrate a life well lived and to thank Gogo personally for all the teachings she imparted to me. She was a disciplinarian to us when we erred.

“I started my political career here in Kwekwe, in 1981 and I met Gogo here, she was very energetic over party issues. It was still Zanu then. Gogo Ncube made sure that I got enough support to win the elections as I was their candidate here. These are our elders who do not give up on what they set out to do even if there are new things around them, they remain steadfast. She was among the active Party members who never deserted the party”, said Dr Mnangagwa.

She said Gogo Ncube attended party meetings and events diligently and she always relied on her.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses mourners at the funeral of Gogo Edith Ncube who is the mother to Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube in Kwekwe yesterday. Listening during her address is the Zanu PF Midlands chair lady Cde Tsitsi Zhou and Minister of Tourism Cde Barbra Rwodzi.

“She always spoke about discipline to me and others, she taught us how to live in harmony. She taught us all we needed to learn and I listened to her wise counsel. It gave me so much strength that they spoke so well about the party that I was inspired to join politics and continue with them. This was just after Independence. She moulded us as young women and men to be who we are. So I am here to thank Gogo for this,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

The First Lady said many who were hand-held by Gogo Ncube in their political careers must continue with her good legacy and impart her wisdom to others.

Furthermore, she said due to the nature of politics, there were sometimes serious disagreements but she stood firm and ensured peace prevailed attending all meetings they had at the Kwekwe Party Office.

“Today Gogo is gone, the President also sent me here to come and console you, he called for continued unity and peace now that she is no more and said we must hold on to her teachings. Even if some of you are now aged, I encourage you to maintain good relations with others living in peace and harmony. Gogo never said harsh words that would hurt you but she spoke softly while correcting us,” she added.

The First Lady said Gogo Ncube had been struggling with diabetes but fought a good fight till she breathed her last in hospital.

She said the province must continue to rally behind Minister Ncube during this difficult time.

She also commended the Minister for his hard work.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa joins mourners in song and dance at the funeral of Gogo Edith Ncube, who is the mother to Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube, in Kwekwe yesterday.— Pictures: Eliah Saushoma.

“We have seen all the hard work the family has put in for Gogo who was now advanced in age. I am glad she now had varoora and also her daughters who did a great job. Cde Ncube also did a lot of work to ensure she got treatment,” she added.

Amai Mnangagwa said the life of the late Gogo Ncube was exemplary as it guided many people like her to find space in the political space via her tremendous support and guidance through the years.

“Her work remains engraved in our hearts, it’s her face that we will not see anymore only. Mbuya must rest in peace. We need to unite and work together, we are one people, let us not spread hate. I want to thank her for all the lessons, what she taught me, I will remember and I will treasure everything” she added.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial Chairman Cde Edson Chiherenge said they had lost a reliable leader who provided wise advice as an elder in the party.

“Gogo worked for 25 years as our district Chairperson in Kwekwe, and as a party, we have lost a great leader. People like her have been in the party for many years and have a rich history of knowing the importance of being a member of Zanu PF.

“The gap that she has left is huge because she was an advisor and to replace her will be a challenge. She was a mentor to many who she taught to respect the party and its structures. She also taught us conflict resolution and unity,” he said.

The Midlands Provincial Chairlady Cde Tsitsi Zhou expressed grief over the demise of Gogo Ncube saying they had a good working relationship.

She added that Gogo worked for the party and played an advisory role to many.

A nephew to the Ncube family, Mr Timothy Phiri, said the late Gogo Ncube was a unifier both in the party and home.

Gogo Ncube leaves behind three children and over 15 grandchildren.