First Lady visits jumbo attack victim 

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

HEALTH Ambassador First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday fought back tears when she visited Mrs Anna Maswani (30) of Chitungwiza at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals who sustained serious injuries following an elephant attack at Musamba Fishing Camp in Kariba.

The First Lady is also the Envi- ronmental, Tourism and Hospitality Industry patron. Mrs Maswani, who was injured last week, was writhing in pain and struggling to breathe, which also affected her voice projection.

The mother of three children aged nine, eight and two was walking along- side three other women in search of a fish permit when they unfortunately found themselves in the middle of an elephant herd.

“We wanted to get a permit to buy fish for resale in Kariba,” Mrs Maswani said from her hospital bed.

“There were four of us and as we walked we did not notice that an ele- phant had emerged from the forest. We were frightened when we eventually noticed that it was an elephant.

“When we ran to the left side, there was one calving elephant while on the opposite side there was yet another one. When others ran forward, I was con- fused. By the time I also started run- ning, I saw that a jumbo was catching up with me and I fell down.