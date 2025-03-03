Source: First national education radio and television channel ready for launch – herald

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

ZIMBABWE will soon launch its first national education radio and television channel as the Government intensifies efforts to strengthen blended learning and bridge the gap in accessing quality education between urban and rural learners.

The national educational channel is meant to address the existing disparities which have seen pupils from elite schools outperforming those in rural communities. The initiative will ensure that all learners, regardless of location or socio-economic background, have access to quality educational content.

Studios for the new channel are being worked on at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Montrose Studios in Bulawayo. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has procured essential studio equipment and is working in partnership with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services to roll out the programme.

Responding to questions from Chronicle, Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike, described the education channel as a transformative step towards improving the country’s education sector.

“This initiative marks a historic step towards leveraging efficient, affordable mass media (TV/radio) to ensure no child is left behind, especially in rural Zimbabwe where most schools are,” he said.

“This historic step also supports remote, distance, blended, mobile and flipped classroom learning to augment traditional teaching through providing digital content to disadvantaged learners with limited technology access.”

The project will be launched in phases, aligning with the 2025 academic year.

The Education studio at ZBC Montrose

Through this initiative, the ministry aims to deliver high-quality, up-to-date educational content to enhance learning effectiveness. The channel will also align economic and social goals by standardising an inclusive, heritage-based curriculum.

Mr Mhike said the educational channel will play a transformative role in terms of accessibility to free, equitable and quality educational content, particularly for pupils in rural areas with limited internet or infrastructure.

“This will ensure that all pupils receive a consistent, evaluated heritage-based curriculum, thereby reducing disparities in accessing quality education,” he said.

Mr Mhike said the channel will also create resilience in the education sector by ensuring continuous learning during disruptions caused by pandemics and natural disasters.

The outbreak of Covid-19, which resulted in schools being closed for prolonged periods, saw the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introducing television and radio lessons, albeit on a limited scale.

Mr Mhike said the education channel will provide supplemental resources for learning through delivering interactive lessons, expert-led instructions and multimedia tools (videos, animations) to enhance engagement.

“This channel will focus on core subjects such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), languages and extracurricular topics such as life skills and environmental education. This initiative positions Zimbabwe as a regional leader in leveraging technology for an inclusive, resilient and quality education system,” he said.

Mr Mhike said the channel will be managed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, ensuring alignment with the heritage-based curriculum.

“Partnerships will include educational institutions, NGOs and development partners. Content categories will include but not limited to in-school supplementary materials developed by subject experts,” he said.

Mr Mhike said the channel will also have interactive features such as live question-and-answer sessions, SMS quizzes, and community viewing groups, while regular impact assessments via pupil performance data and viewer feedback will be continuously carried out.

He said some of the programming will include non-formal learning resources for out-of-school youth/adults and storytelling for infant learners through community-engaged programming for early education.

Mr Mhike said there will be a teachers’ forum in the channel where educators will develop content for pupils.

He said the ministry will also tailor-make special needs programming as part of inclusive learning.

Mr Mhike said the channel will also unpack the ministry’s policies and initiatives while providing recordings to national educational events.

The education channel is expected to help resolve several long-standing challenges in the education sector, including textbook shortages in schools and teacher shortages in under-served areas.

“The channel will address disparities by counterbalancing textbook shortages in under-served areas while mitigating teacher shortages through expert-led content and forums for upskilling teachers. We aim to reach marginalised communities by prioritising rural areas and pupils with disabilities through features such as subtitles and sign language,” said Mr Mhike.

The initiative will also close geographical and socio-economic barriers that may limit learning opportunities.

“It will be interesting to note the multimedia learning that will take place using animations, simulations, and expert lectures to improve comprehension. Furthermore, multilingual content will also be available for delivering lessons in all the 16 Zimbabwean languages to promote inclusivity,” he said.

To ensure the channel’s long-term sustainability, Mr Mhike said Government will implement a hybrid funding strategy combining state support and private sector partnerships.