Victim died as they attempted to take her to a prophet, prosecutors allege

HARARE – Five Selous police officers face murder after they used electric cables and open hands in repeated attacks of a woman from whom they were trying to induce confession for allegedly stealing US$100 from one of them.

The police officers are named in court papers as Gerald Mupandawana Makore, 38, Nicola Kadonzvo, 28, Judith Mangando, 45, Tafadzwa Gerald Madzima, 22, and Tavonga Munoda who is aged 21.

The deceased assault victim was named as Ruvimbo Kamugwala.

Prosecutors claim that on 17 July 2024, at Plot 26 Parl, Selous, the now deceased Ruvimbo Kamugwala was tasked by Kadonzvo to clean her home at Plot 26 Parl, Selous.

Kadonzvo later discovered her US$100 that was in her house was missing.

“She teamed up with the first (Makore) and third accused person (Mangando) and started interrogating the now deceased,” reads a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“They assaulted her with switches, electric cables and open hands.”

They were joined at a police base to attack the now deceased by Madzima and Munoda who allegedly used a button stick, forcing her to confess she stole and gave the money to a friend who however denied the allegations when approached.

The now deceased later said that she had hidden the money at her home but nothing was also found.

This led to further acts of assault which ended with the police officers detaining her for theft.

“The now-deceased died the following morning as the first and second accused persons were dragging her to consult a prophet,” NPA said.

The murder accused police officers were all brought before a Norton magistrate who remanded them in custody to 1 August 2024.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.