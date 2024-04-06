Five gunmen kill man after robbing his family

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

FIVE armed men stormed a house in the Tshitshaudze Suburb near Ha Mangavha business centre in Beitbridge and stole cash and cell phones before killing one of the occupants.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the gang and called on anyone with information to contact their nearest police station. The gang is alleged to have escaped from the crime scene in a vehicle. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident happened on Thursday and police would soon catch up with the gang. “I want to assure the public that we are pursuing the suspects and we will soon bring all of them to book. The law will take its course.”

On Wednesday night, the victim and his family had retired to bed and locked all the doors, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

At around 2am, the five men broke open the main door with iron bars.

“The gang forced open the door at the back of the house using iron bars and broke a door to a bedroom where the now deceased’s child was sleeping at around 2 am on Thursday,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“They took away a cell phone from the first man and demanded money and were given US$200. They then moved to another bedroom and took US$600 and R300 from another complainant.”

They then shot at the door to the room where the now deceased was sleeping and forced it open. The now deceased tried to fight with the assailants but was overpowered and hit twice on the forehead with an iron bar. The gang ransacked the house, took R6 500 and three cell phones and went away.

“As they left the house, one of the suspects shot at the now deceased twice after he tried to stand up and he fell down and eventually died. The man was shot in the chest and abdomen,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.