Five robbers get away with US$28 000, 320g gold

FIVE robbers intercepted a motorist who was driving a Toyota Wish before stealing US$28 000 cash and 320 grammes of gold in Glendale last week.

When the incident occurred, the robbers were travelling in a white Toyota Baby Quantum.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Police in Glendale are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a flyover on August 28, 2024.

“Five suspects who were driving an unregistered White Baby Quantum intercepted the complainant who was driving a Toyota Wish to Harare with his colleague, before stealing US$28 000 cash and 320 grammes of gold.”