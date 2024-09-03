Five robbers get away with US$28 000, 320g gold

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Five robbers get away with US$28 000, 320g gold
 National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter
FIVE robbers intercepted a motorist who was driving a Toyota Wish before stealing US$28 000 cash and 320 grammes of gold in Glendale last week.

When the incident occurred, the robbers were travelling in a white Toyota Baby Quantum.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Police in Glendale are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a flyover on August 28, 2024.

“Five suspects who were driving an unregistered White Baby Quantum intercepted the complainant who was driving a Toyota Wish to Harare with his colleague, before stealing US$28 000 cash and 320 grammes of gold.”

Related posts:

  1. Shop loses US$10 000 to robbers
  2. 5 arrested after assault video goes viral 
  3. Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus
  4. Two juveniles up for murder
  5. Seke Road accident death toll rises 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *