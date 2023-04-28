Flow Monitoring Report IOM Zimbabwe | March 2023 

Infographic in English on Zimbabwe and 5 other countries about Health, Protection and Human Rights and Epidemic; published on 25 Apr 2023 by IOM

During the month of March 2023, a total of 43,758 movements were recorded and 3,972 migrants were interviewed across 34 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Zimbabwe. The total movements recorded increased by 4% compared to the previous month. 58% of movements observed were inflows, whilst 42% were outflows. The top three sending districts were Beitbridge (39%), Harare (15%) and Chiredzi (9%). Matabeleland South province recorded the highest number of outflows (43%) and Harare province recorded the highest number of inflows (30%).

The South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor recorded the highest movement of 31,613 (72%) followed by the Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor which recorded 7,081 (16%) movements. Thirty-four per cent of movements along the South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor were short-term local movements. Of the migrants travelling from South Africa, 22% were going to Beitbridge, 14% to Harare and 7% to Bulawayo. Thirty per cent of movements along the South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor were long-term economic movements whilst 22% were for family reunifications.

The Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor consisted of 69% short-term movements and 14% long-term economic movements. Fifty-six per cent of migrants travelling to Zambia were travelling to conduct commercial activities. Of the migrants travelling to Zambia, 86% were travelling from Harare and 6% from Kariba.

Outgoing migrants who had departed from Matabeleland South highlighted Limpopo (44%) and Gauteng (23%) as their intended destinations. Of the incoming migrants travelling to Harare, 42% were travelling from Lusaka and 26% from Gauteng.