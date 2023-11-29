Flow Monitoring Report IOM Zimbabwe | October 2023 – Zimbabwe

Infographic in English on Zimbabwe and 5 other countries about Health and Protection and Human Rights; published on 28 Nov 2023 by IOM

OVERVIEW

During the month of October 2023, a total of 58,550 movements were recorded and 3,415 migrants were interviewed across 38 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Zimbabwe. The total movements recorded increased by 19% compared to the previous month. Sixty-eight per cent of movements observed were inflows, whilst 32% were outflows. The top three sending districts were Beitbridge (45%), Harare (14%) and Chiredzi (8%), whilst the top three receiving districts were Harare (32%), Beitbridge (13%) and Bulawayo (11%). Matabeleland South province recorded the highest number of outflows (50%) whilst Harare province recorded the highest number of inflows (32%).

The South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor recorded the highest movement of 46,668 (80%) followed by the Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor which recorded 7,534 (13%) movements. Fifty-seven per cent of movements along the South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor were short-term movements, 20% were for family reunification whilst 19% were long-term economic movements. Of the migrants travelling from South Africa, 27% were going to Harare, 11% to Beitbridge and 8% to Bulawayo.

The Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor consisted of 56% short-term movements, 23% family reunification movements and 21% long-term movements. Of the migrants travelling from Zambia, 56% were travelling to Harare, 18% to Hurungwe and 12% to Bulawayo.

Migrants travelling from Matabeleland South highlighted Limpopo, South Africa (70%), and Gauteng, South Africa (20%) as their intended destination. Those travelling to Botswana indicated Central Province (3%) as their intended destination. Of the incoming migrants travelling to Harare, 34% were travelling from Gauteng (South Africa), 31% from Lusaka (Zambia), and 11% from Limpopo (South Africa).