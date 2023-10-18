Flow Monitoring Report IOM Zimbabwe | September 2023 

Infographic in English on Zimbabwe and 5 other countries about Health and Protection and Human Rights; published on 17 Oct 2023 by IOM

OVERVIEW

During the month of September 2023, a total of 49,211 movements were recorded and 3,315 migrants were interviewed across 38 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Zimbabwe. The total movements recorded decreased by 6% compared to the previous month. Sixty-four per cent of movements observed were inflows, whilst 34% were outflows. The top three sending districts were Beitbridge (44%), Harare (15%) and Chiredzi (7%). Matabeleland South province recorded the highest number of outflows (49%) whilst Harare province recorded the highest number of inflows (32%).

The South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor recorded the highest movement of 39,187 (80%) followed by the Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor which recorded 6,161 (13%) movements. Forty-six per cent of movements along the South Africa-Zimbabwe corridor were short-term movements, 22% were long-term economic movements whilst 21% were for family reunification. Of the migrants travelling from South Africa, 27% were going to Harare, 22% to Beitbridge and 8% to Bulawayo.

The Zambia-Zimbabwe corridor consisted of 58% short-term movements, 22% long-term movements and 20% family reunification movements. Of the migrants travelling to Zambia, 75% were travelling from Harare, 9% from Bulawayo and 3% from Gweru.

Migrants travelling from Matabeleland South highlighted Limpopo (70%), Gauteng (20%), and Francistown (2%) as their intended destinations. Of the incoming migrants travelling to Harare, 31% were travelling from Gauteng, 28% from Lusaka, and 13% from the Western Cape.