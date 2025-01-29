Focus on major offences, police urged

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

POLICE officers conducting traffic operations under the ongoing campaign against lawlessness have been urged to prioritise major traffic offences that promote road safety and responsible driving, rather than concentrating on minor infractions.

This follows complaints from motorists that some officers are overly focused on trivial offences, such as the type of fire extinguisher or reflective vests carried by drivers.

During recent roadblocks, police have been checking for a wide range of items, including driver’s licences, reflective triangles, reflective vests, specific types of fire extinguishers, spare wheels, brake and indicator functionality, and reflectors.

While these checks are part of routine policing, motorists have raised concerns that the focus on minor details detracts from addressing more critical road safety issues.

In response, National Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said officers should concentrate on key traffic offences.

“The police should focus on key issues which promote road safety and responsible driving. Yes, we have taken note of some of the complaints raised by the public.

“However, they should also know that some of these issues are highlighted in the country’s laws. Our officers have been fully briefed on what they should check at police checkpoints,” said Comm Nyathi.

Comm Nyathi expressed gratitude to the public for their support and cooperation in the ongoing operation, “No to Mushikashika and Lawlessness on the Roads”.

He reiterated that only registered kombis with all relevant and verifiable documents would be allowed to operate as public service vehicles.

“No unregistered kombis or pirate taxis will be allowed to conduct business as public service vehicles. Kombi owners must lead by example and ensure compliance with road rules and regulations. All kombis on the roads must be registered and licenced through the relevant Government arms”.

Comm Nyathi also urged passengers to avoid boarding unroadworthy kombis, especially those without registration plates or with windows covered by cardboard boxes and other materials.

He advised the public to wait for transport only at designated pickup points to avoid disrupting traffic flow.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command is taking decisive action on corrupt elements within the rank and file of the police. This includes unregistered kombi operators who are now working with unruly elements to perpetuate corrupt activities on the roads,” Comm Nyathi said.

He highlighted that Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, has directed all police commanders to ensure that duly registered and compliant kombis are allowed passage at checkpoints without unnecessary delays.