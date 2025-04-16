Food aid, infrastructure development boost for Hurungwe

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Peter Tanyanyiwa

Herald Correspondent

HURUNGWE East Constituency has launched comprehensive relief efforts, combining food aid distribution with critical infrastructure repairs to support vulnerable communities.

Hurungwe East legislator, Cde Chenjerai Kangausaru, announced progress in local development initiatives at a recent food distribution event at Karoi Enterprise Primary School.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we were at Karoi Enterprise Primary school repairing boreholes in Ward 3 Hurungwe East Constituency and also distributing more than 500 bags of maize-meal and rice to the community as President Mnangagwa said that no one will die of hunger and we are leaving no place and no one behind,” he said.

“We are also helping our people through our partnership with the international humanitarian organisation Tzu Chi Foundation in treating those with cancer, stroke and all kinds of ailments as well as educating our people.”

Hurungwe East, situated in Mashonaland West Province, has historically been known as part of Zimbabwe’s agricultural heartland.

The constituency’s recent development efforts align with broader national initiatives to ensure food security and improve infrastructure in rural areas.

Tzu Chi Foundation’s involvement has significantly enhanced healthcare access in the area.

The organisation has established medical outreach programmes and clinics to support local communities, particularly focusing on treating serious conditions such as cancer and stroke.

Local infrastructure development has also seen progress, with particular attention paid to water access through borehole repairs.

These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to improve living conditions and ensure sustainable development in the constituency.

The initiatives reflect President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on building long-term resilience against climate-induced food insecurity, while also addressing immediate humanitarian needs.

The Government’s approach includes investments in climate-smart agriculture and enhanced social protection systems.