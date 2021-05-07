Form 5 classes to commence next week 

Source: Form 5 classes to commence next week – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GUZHA

LOWER Sixth classes are set to commence on Monday following the release of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council O-Level results early this week.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela said fees would be paid on a pro rata basis.

“All addresses are to ensure that Form 5 classes commence on the given date and that the World Health Organisation guidelines on the management of COVID-19 are adhered to,” Thabela said.

