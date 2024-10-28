Source: Form One Boarding School Online Enrollment Starts November 1

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will open the electronic enrollment process for Form One pupils seeking placements in boarding schools on Friday, November 1.

This enrollment system, managed through the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (EMAP), will remain open until December 31, 2024.

In a circular signed by the Ministry’s Secretary, Moses Mhike, and addressed to Provincial Education Directors, Responsible Authorities, District Schools Inspectors, Church Education Secretaries, CHIZ, and all school heads, it was stated that the application platform will go live on November 1. Each applicant will have the opportunity to apply to a maximum of five schools.