Source: Form One Boarding School Online Enrollment Starts November 1
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will open the electronic enrollment process for Form One pupils seeking placements in boarding schools on Friday, November 1.
This enrollment system, managed through the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (EMAP), will remain open until December 31, 2024.
In a circular signed by the Ministry’s Secretary, Moses Mhike, and addressed to Provincial Education Directors, Responsible Authorities, District Schools Inspectors, Church Education Secretaries, CHIZ, and all school heads, it was stated that the application platform will go live on November 1. Each applicant will have the opportunity to apply to a maximum of five schools.
Once a placement is offered by one school, applicants will no longer be eligible to apply to or be considered by other schools unless they decline the initial offer. Reads the circular in part:
The electronic platform for enrolling Form One (1) boarding places for 2025. Parents/guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw) with effect from 1 November up to 31 December 2024.
Each applicant will be allowed to make a maximum of 5 active applications at any given time.
An applicant who has been offered a place at one school will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a place at any other school unless the offer is declined.
Successful applicants will be notified through short message service (sms) by the respective School Heads.
Parents/guardians are, however, advised that there are limited boarding places and should therefore have alternative arrangements to avoid challenges if a boarding place is not secured.
Once an application is submitted to a school, it may display one of the following statuses:
- Pending: This indicates that the application is still under consideration.
- Accepted: This means the applicant has been offered a place at the school.
- Processed: This status is assigned when a particular school accepts an application; all other outstanding applications will automatically change to “Processed.”
- Rejected: This indicates that the application was unsuccessful.
Mhike added that if an applicant declines an offer, there is no guarantee that the same offer will be available again, as the system independently selects successful candidates.
COMMENTS