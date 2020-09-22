Source: Former Botswana President Ian Khama Says Zimbabwean Crisis Is Man-made ⋆ Pindula News

Former Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama

Former Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has castigated the Zimbabwean government for the alleged abductions of activists, arbitrary arrests of journalists and the mass migrations of citizens to neighbouring countries.

Speaking in a webinar meeting to discuss the state of affairs in Southern African nations, Khama said what has only changed in Zimbabwe since independence from Britain is the country’s name and its leaders.

The outspoken former Head of State insisted that Zimbabwe is in a state of crisis as he reminded the country’s political leaders that “Zimbabweans lives matter.” Said Khama:

Abductions, incarceration of journalists, politicians from other people, royals and many people and still many Zimbabweans moving out of the country as a result, all this clearly indicates that today, 40 years since independence, the only thing that has changed in Zimbabwe is the name of the country and that of its leaders.

In plain English, there is a crisis in Zimbabwe, not just challenges with extreme difficulties all man-made and growing in intensity and long-lasting.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has however bristled at suggestions that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe, saying a crisis only exists in the minds and bedrooms of his critics.