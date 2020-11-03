Source: Former MDC legislator Matutu joins Zanu PF | The Herald

President Mnangagwa introduces former MDC-T legislator for Masvingo Central Cde Tongai Matutu (left) to Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi (right) at State House yesterday. — Picture Innocent Makawa

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday welcomed former MDC-T Masvingo Urban legislator Cde Tongai Matutu to Zanu PF at State House, with the former MP decrying lost time in the political wilderness.

Cde Matutu was welcomed by President Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, with the President saying he felt elated in welcoming Cde Matutu back “home”.

“He has come to see us and he would like to come back to his original party. We welcome him back home,” said President Mnangagwa.

Briefing journalists after meeting the Presidium, Cde Matutu, a lawyer and former Deputy Minister of Youth during the inclusive Government, described his decision to join Zanu PF as a national calling.

“I am taking this decision quite consciously of what I am doing. Since I left Parliament, I have never slept on an empty stomach or begged anyone to give me food or money for school fees.

“I am making this decision not out of an empty stomach, but out of a national calling. I am by myself, I am actually proud of what I have achieved after I left Parliament,” said Cde Matutu.

The former MP said his coming to Zanu PF could be a harbinger of more MDC officials who would like to join Zanu PF from the ever squabbling opposition.

“At this point in time I am speaking on behalf of myself, but I know there are so many other people who are waiting on the fence.

“Most of the MDC members are biblical lepers caught between a rock and hard place on whether to remain there because ‘we are called MDCs by the other party or if we go there we might be ill-treated on account of us being political activists’.

“I would like to believe that if a sign or signal is given that all is well and they are welcome, I can tell you that by 2023 there will be an amazing number of people who will follow their conscience,” said Cde Matutu.

Cde Matutu said the MDC had lost its purpose as an opposition party and was now a movement in disarray because of constant bickering.

“I believe that there is very little that I can say that is not in the public domain, especially in my former party in its various forms, whether its MDC-T or you call it MDC-Alliance.

“I have taken this decision because I have done a very serious introspection — a reflection of where we are coming from and where we are going and also having considered the amount of time we have as a nation and what we want to achieve as a people and especially as politicians.

“I believe for the party (MDC) it has really lost the real purpose of its existence to exercise oversight over the ruling party. It is a party that has plunged into confusion and disarray as far as it has placed the nation into an election mode,” said Cde Matutu.

During his stint as a legislator, he was a member of Parliament’s top decision making body, the Standing Rules and Orders Committee, chairing the Legal and Procedure sub-committee.

In a statement last night, ZANU PF Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the revolutionary party welcomes Cde Matutu with “joy and in the spirit of comradeship”.

“His decision is a clear indication that ZANU PF is the party of the future with the interests of Zimbabweans at heart,” he said.

In line with party procedure, Cde Matutu will undergo the requisite induction with the Herbert Chitepo School of ideology so that he appreciates national interest, party ideology and value systems.