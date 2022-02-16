Source: Former Warriors Defender, Charles Yohane, Murdered In SA – Pindula News

Former Caps United and Warriors defender Charles Yohane has died.

Reports suggest that the 48-year-old was murdered during a carjacking in South Africa over the weekend.

Yohane was reportedly kidnapped at the weekend and was found dead on Monday.

The former CAPS United defender was reportedly working part-time as a driver for the South African transportation service Bolt.

Prior to that, he was a development coach at South African club Bidvest Wits before its collapse.

Yohane was part of the Warriors squad which debuted at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 in Tunisia.

The left-back was also in the Zimbabwe squad which featured at the 2006 AFCON finals edition

Yohane retired from international football the following year, in 2007.

He had been based in South Africa for the past 25 years, playing most of his professional football for the South African club Bidvest Wits.

Yohane holds the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

He left Bidvest Wits as a player and continued his club career with lower-tier club FC AK, where he played from 2006 to 2009.

The former Warriors star returned to Bidvest Vits where he worked as a development coach but was however left jobless after Wits sold their franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in 2020.