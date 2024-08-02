Former Zvimba CEO to get $250k windfall

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Former Zvimba Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Peter Hlohla is set to get a $253 000 windfall and stands after a labour tribunal ruled in his favour.

Mr Hlohla was suspended on allegations of abuse of office in 2019, thereby starting a series of hearings at the labour courts and through an arbitrator.

The arbitrator recently ruled that Zvimba RDC should pay Mr Hlohla $253 000 within 30 days for the 84 months he has been away from work.

After getting the favourable ruling, Mr Hlohla preferred getting damages in lieu of reinstatement.

He argued that going back to work was not an option owing to an untenable working environment.

Zvimba human resources committee chairperson, Councillor Nelton Chivhanga reported to council the latest development, adding that council could not pay the money.

“Council has been ordered to pay $253 000, residential and commercial stands in 30 days from the day of the judgment,” said Councillor Chivhanga.

“Failure to pay will see the order being registered, leading to attachment of property. We have to do something quickly.”

Councillor Chivhanga said council mishandled the matter from the onset.

“We did not seek legal representation when we went to the labour courts and tribunal. Council should have sought Mr Hlohla’s arrest for fraud,” he said.

Council resolved to engage Mr Hlohla for an amicable resolution.