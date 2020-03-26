Source: Fort Rixon artisanal miners up for murder – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

TWO artisanal miners at Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South allegedly assaulted a villager to death with an okapi knife and electrical cord in a dispute over an unspecified issue.

Kwanele Promise Mhlanga and Manfred Dungeni appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure who on Monday charged them with murder.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to April 17.

The court was told that on March 21 at Ntabazinduna Township, Khulekani, Tshuma had a misunderstanding with Mhlanga over an unspecified issue. Mhlanga allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Tshuma on the right thigh and right arm.

Dungeni allegedly then joined in the fight and assaulted Tshuma with an electrical cord resulting to Tshuma’s death.

A report was made to Mbembesi police station leading to the arrest of the two.

The police officers recovered the knife and electrical cord which were used in the commission of the crime.