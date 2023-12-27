Source: Four die in Marondera road accident -Newsday Zimbabwe
Four people have died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle along Harare-Mutare highway, near Marondera.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who is at the scene, said four bodies have been retrieved and the death toll could rise after rescue teams complete the removal of trapped bodies.
