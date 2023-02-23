Source: Four in court over stock theft | The Herald

Villagers skin one of the beasts recovered after it was slaughtered by rustlers in Mutoko recently

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Four suspects who were arrested in connection with stealing and slaughtering two cattle in Mutoko, have appeared in court facing charges of stock theft.

The four pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to February 27.

Kudzaishe Takudzwa Kaguru (22), Tinashe Fore (23), Samuel Tarikanda (27) and Brian Komani (23) all from Mutoko, appeared before Mutoko resident magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda.

It was alleged that on February 15 at Plot Number 2, Village 63, Hoyuyu in Mutoko, Mr Phillip Mwimawo penned his 10 cattle before retiring to bed.

On the same night around midnight, Mr Mwimawo heard his dog barking and went outside to establish what was taking place.

He is said to have proceeded to the cattle pen where he discovered that two of his cattle were missing.

Mr Mwimawo went back home and told his wife and neighbours, and a search party was formed to look for the missing cattle.

At around 1am, the suspects’ vehicle, a Mazda MPV registration number ACA 6880, was seen being driven towards Chidowe Business Centre, which is within the area.

Word was then sent to other villagers who were at the business centre to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

It is reported that the vehicle was then intercepted as it got to Chidowe Business Centre as the suspects were collecting another suspect, Samuel Tarikanda, who lives in the area.

The vehicle was searched and three kitchen knives, two meat hooks and a black plastic bag, were recovered. It is reported that the search for the missing cattle continued up until 5am when they managed to find their carcasses.

A report was made at ZRP Mutoko who then attended the scene and arrested the four suspects.

The State was represented by prosecutor Richard Mbambe. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Mudzi was this week sentenced to 27-years in jail after being convicted of six counts of stock theft.

Thomas Chingate was convicted by Mutoko magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda after a full trial.

The State led by prosecutor Mr Richard Mbambe proved that Chingate stole a heifer belonging to Mr Rosemary Mudavanhu in December last year.

Mr Mudavanhu made a report to the police following a tip-off from the public that Chingate was selling a heifer with features similar to the one stolen from him.

Police then arrested Chingate and during follow-up interviews, he admitted to have stolen Mr Mudavanhu’s heifer.

Further police investigations established that he had stolen five other cattle from different people in and around Mutoko.

All the cattle were recovered.