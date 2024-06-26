Four killed in road accident

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Four people were killed while two others were injured yesterday afternoon when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck that had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Roads.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 55 kilometre along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road on June 25, 2024 at around 330 pm,” he said.

“Four people were killed while two others were injured when a Nissan Note carrying five passengers rammed into a Freightliner after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.

“The bodies of the of the victims were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.”