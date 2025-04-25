Source: Four suspected robbers nabbed in police crackdown -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Apr.24 (NewsDayLive) – Police have arrested four suspected robbers linked to a series of attacks that occurred in Mhangura, Shamva, and Murewa between March 31 and April 21 this year.

The suspects – identified as Charles Dhokotera (42), Mayor Sibanda (34), Bothwell Kamwendo (40), and Trivolta Donald Matunhu (20), were arrested following a high-speed chase involving police and members of the public.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the armed suspects who were wearing military and police attire attacked a general dealer and cocktail bar owner and patrons at Nyamuzara Business Centre in Murewa on April 21 and stole seven cellphones and cash valued at US$1,300.

However, the suspects’ getaway car was blocked by the complainants and members of the public, leading to a high-speed chase.

The police were alerted, and a swift response led to Dhokotera’s arrest after the car developed a tyre puncture.

“Members of the public played a crucial role in foiling the suspects’ escape, and we commend their bravery,” Nyathi said.

“The police reacted swiftly, and our officers worked tirelessly to track down the suspects.”

The suspects led the police to a bushy area near Shavanhowe River, where a cache of stolen property and firearms was recovered, including army uniforms, combat shoes, and live ammunition.

The suspects have been linked to a mine robbery in Mhangura on March 31, and at Tafuna in Shamva, on April 12, where 50 cellphones, 20 grams of gold, and US$4,400 cash were stolen.