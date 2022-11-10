Source: Free at last: CCC legislator Godfrey Sithole granted $300 000 bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

Sikhala and Sithole

Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Godfrey Sithole, who is accused of inciting public violence, has been granted $300 000 bail by a Harare regional magistrate after five months in custody.

Sithole, who is being charged together with Job Sikhala, separately applied for bail through his lawyer Oliver Marwa.

Part of the bail conditions are to reside at a given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

He appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

More to follow…