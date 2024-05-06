Source: Free cleft lip surgery at Mpilo – The Southern Eye

OPERATION of Hope and bottling company, Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited are offering free corrective cleft lip surgeries to patients from across Zimbabwe at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

The surgeries will specifically cater for those with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facially-related operations.

The Operation of Hope is a combination of Canadian and American doctors.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of Mpilo’s refurbished Ward B3, Schweppes Holdings corporate affairs executive Ropafadzo Gwanetsa hailed the company’s association with Operation of Hope.

“For the past 18 years, Schweppes has been proudly associated with Operation of Hope, an organisation dedicated to providing life-changing surgical care and medical assistance to those with cleft lip and cleft palate,” Gwanetsa said.

“Our collaboration has been driven by a shared vision of promoting good health and ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.”

Emphasising the importance of taking care of one another as a society, she said: “As a company, Schweppes recognises the immense importance of the health and well-being of children in building strong communities and fostering individual growth.

“We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right that should be available to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. It is with this belief in mind that we have extended our support to Operation of Hope. I am thrilled to announce a new chapter in our partnership.”

Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited’s donation to Mpilo Central Hospital included a complete revamp of Ward B3, along with mattresses, bedding and curtains.

“It is our hope that this revamped ward will serve as a sanctuary of healing, providing solace to those facing challenging health conditions,” she added.

The medical tests started on Saturday morning with the first operation taking place on Sunday.