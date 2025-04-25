Source: Free health day for local creatives -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) will today host a health and wellness day aimed at providing free healthcare services to local creatives.

Dubbed Kupa Kunemufaro, the event will be activated within the NGZ sculpture garden and is facilitated by The Shepherds Foundation Trust and Mumba Creations, an American-based organisation whose mandate is to improve eye health in Africa.

According to the organisers, the event aims to underscore the foundation’s commitment to the health and well-being of local creatives, writers and media practitioners.

“The event starts at 10 in the morning and will run until 4pm. We will offer essential health services, including mental health support, free health screenings for blood pressure, prostate cancer and diabetes,” Darius Mutamba, the foundation’s director, told NewsDay Life & Style.

Additionally, attendees will receive free reading glasses and have the opportunity to register for life insurance policies.”

The foundation will also provide eye screening, prescribed glasses, school fees and food hampers to students from Chiredzi living with albinism.

Mutamba said they invited the three students from Benzi Primary School as part of an outreach programme to support marginalised communities.

“Through our partners Msasa (Private) Limited and Morris Rock resources, the students will receive two years tuition fees, prescription glasses, sun screens and food hampers.”

The Shepherds Foundation is dedicated to empowering young and mid-career media practitioners and creatives in Zimbabwe by providing a supportive ecosystem that fosters growth and equips them with international best practices.

It has previously launched several forward-thinking ventures, including a virtual art gallery that showcases emerging talent as well as a six-month mentorship programme designed to nurture the skills of media practitioners and creative writers, guiding them towards excellence in their respective fields.

“We are thrilled to launch Kupa Kunemufaro as a beacon of hope for Zimbabwe’s creative community. We recognise the immense value that artists, writers and media practitioners bring to society and we’re committed to supporting their health and well-being,” Mutamba said.

“In February, we launched Zimbabwe’s first virtual art gallery dedicated to exhibiting works by Zimbabwe’s photo journalist.

“It was a group show featuring works by Aaron Ufumeli, Annie Mpalume, Davina Jogi, Angela Jimu and Shepherd Mutamba.

“In June, we are launching a six-month mentorship programme to offer industrial experience to school-leavers. We are working with industry experts on this programme.”