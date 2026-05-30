From policy to practice: How gender responsive pedagogy can transform classrooms in Zimbabwe

As a 2025 Echidna Global scholar, I spent months in Zimbabwe to understand how teachers interpret and apply gender-responsive pedagogy in Zimbabwean classrooms, and whether good policy alone actually changes what happens in the classroom. Zimbabwe has made strong and visible commitments to advancing gender equality in education. Constitutional provisions, the amended Education Act, the National Gender Policy (2025), and the rollout of Gender Responsive Education Sector Planning (2019) all signal serious intent. Yet, policy ambition has not fully translated into classroom reality, and gender-based exclusion persists. Girls continue to leave school due to early pregnancy, early marriage, and socioeconomic pressures. At the same time, some boys disengage from schooling due to pressure to enter the labor market early and perceptions that education does not lead to meaningful economic opportunity.

Ultimately, education systems are judged not by the strength of their policy frameworks, but by what happens inside classrooms and for every child. Classrooms are where inclusion is either realized or undermined in real time. Pedagogical practices shape who participates, whose voices are heard, how confidence is built, and how opportunity is distributed.

These micro-level interactions can shape whether classrooms reinforce or disrupt societal inequalities. Zimbabwe has increasingly promoted gender responsive pedagogy (GRP), an approach that deliberately addresses the different needs, experiences, and barriers faced by girls and boys, as a practical pathway for translating inclusive education into classroom practice. However, for GRP to move beyond aspiration, teachers require sustained training, ongoing support, and systems that enable changes in practice.

Between July and September 2025, I surveyed teachers and school leaders from 189 schools across Zimbabwe online, conducted focus group discussions, and visited schools for interviews. I also reviewed policy documents and national program reports. The sample was purposively selected to capture diversity in geography, school type, and prior training exposure. The central finding was clear and consistent: Training is the strongest predictor of whether teachers can actually put gender-responsive pedagogy into practice.

What the evidence tells us about teachers and GRP

The research points to both the potential and the limits of current approaches.

Teachers who had received structured training in GRP could articulate concrete strategies, such as inclusive language, deliberate role rotation, intentional encouragement of quieter learners, and equitable participation during class activities. These teachers reported actually using the strategies and described their classrooms as more inclusive, participatory, and safer as a result.

Teachers without access to training, by contrast, often held conceptual or incomplete understandings. While many expressed support for inclusion, they lacked the confidence, tools, or routines needed to challenge entrenched gender norms and struggled to translate GRP into practice. Many relied on established teaching routines that can unintentionally reinforce gender norms.

Importantly, teachers’ gender, years of experience, or school location were not strongly associated with their understanding of GRP. What mattered most was access to sustained, practice‑focused training. The challenge is not teacher motivation or willingness, but the availability of structured, ongoing support systems. In the absence of guidance, mentoring, and follow-up support, teachers reported reverting to traditional classroom dynamics that privilege more vocal or confident learners and reinforce stereotypical roles.