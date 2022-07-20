Fuel prices cut a relief for motorists 

Fuel prices have recently been rising across the world due to supply interruptions caused by the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe where Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

Herald Reporter

Maximum fuel prices were cut yesterday from US$1,76 to US1,70 a litre for petrol and from US$1,86 to US$1,80 for diesel.

Regulator Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced the changes and set maximum prices in local currency at $675,35 for petrol and $714,45 for diesel.

While retailers can charge less than the Zera prices they are forbidden to charge more.

Petrol is still blended at 15 percent with ethanol. “Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.”

Fuel prices have recently been rising across the world due to supply interruptions caused by the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe where Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.