Source: Fully fund AG’s Office, Treasury urged –Newsday Zimbabwe

The report presented by the Public Accounts Committee, said funding would ensure that the AG’s Office conducted more audits according to its mandate.

PARLIAMENT has called on Treasury to fully fund the employment costs for the Auditor-General’s Office to improve operations at the government arm.

It said the funding would raise income from audit fees while reducing reliance on the Treasury allocation in the long-term.

“Treasury should promptly disburse the allocation for digitalisation and retooling in the first quarter to accelerate the automation of all audit office processes by the government’s e-governance, e-procurement and international auditing best practices,” the committee said.

“Treasury should disburse 50% of the budget allocated towards the renovation of the Burroughs House in the first quarter of 2025 to kickstart renovations and avoid prolonging paying rentals at PAX House, which are US$11 551,56 per month.

“Treasury should allocate foreign currency to the Office of the Auditor-General so that it can directly purchase motor vehicles from suppliers.”

The parliamentary committee said that would also avoid challenges related to fluctuations in exchange rates that could impact the delivery of the vehicles.

The report said Treasury should fully fund training and development so that the audit office can enhance human capital capacity and professional development.

“Treasury should fully fund the staff loan revolving fund to enable the audit office to retain staff,” the committee said, adding that training and development should be fully funded as it is fundamental for auditors to continuously upgrade their skills.

“Treasury must release the audit office’s budget allocation in the first and second quarters as audit work is at its peak in these periods.”