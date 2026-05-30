Source: Gata calls for greater child protection – herald

Zimpapers Politics Hub

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Dr Angeline Gata yesterday called for renewed commitment to child protection and education at the International Children’s Day celebrations hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Harare.

Speaking at the Open House celebration, Dr Gata described children as “the heartbeat of every nation” and “the architects of tomorrow’s society,” while warning that education alone is insufficient to secure their future.

“Our children must also be protected from hunger, abuse, exploitation, violence, substance abuse, child marriages, and all forms of social injustice that threaten their future,” she told an audience that included Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding, senior Government officials, teachers and schoolchildren.

This year’s commemoration holds special significance as China and Africa observe the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

Dr Gata praised China’s ongoing contributions to Zimbabwe’s education sector, including school construction, scholarships, technological support, and cultural exchange programmes, calling them “investments in dreams” rather than merely investments in buildings.

She emphasised that Zimbabwe’s historic ties with China date back to the liberation struggle, a relationship that President Mnangagwa has consistently highlighted as requiring preservation by younger generations.

“When we invest in children, we invest in peace. When we educate children, we empower nations. When we protect children, we preserve humanity itself,” she said.

She also reminded attendees that children’s voices, creativity and dreams matter today, not only in the future, and called on governments, communities, teachers, parents, and development partners to build environments where every child feels safe, valued, and heard.

“The Chinese Embassy has opened its doors today not just physically, but symbolically — opening doors to cooperation, understanding, tolerance, and global citizenship,” she said. “This is the kind of world we want our children to inherit.”

The event formed part of broader June 1 International Children’s Day observances celebrating children’s rights and well-being worldwide.

Ambassador Zhou told the school children that the present era of rapid technological advancement creates massive opportunities.

“Your dreams, creativity, determination and perseverance are more important than ever. I hope you will cherish your time, pursue diligent studies, embrace cultural exchanges such as today’s event, and keep a lifelong passion for learning and exploration.”

“2026 has been designated by China and AU as the Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges. Nearly 600 exchange activities will be held in education, culture, science and technology, youth development, women empowerment, media, and think tank cooperation,” he said.