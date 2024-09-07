Source: Gems brace for Scotland Tests –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu (left) with seminar director Martin Dhururu

THE Zimbabwe Senior netball team is set to kickstart their 2027 World Cup preparations with a historic test series date against Scotland in November.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu broke the news during a media engagement on the sidelines of an induction seminar for the Premier Netball League executives at Jameson Hotel in Harare yesterday.

Next year, Zimbabwe will also play against reigning champions Australia in another Netball Test Series.

The Gems are set to undergo pressure cooker games against 10th 10th-ranked Scottish side from November 1 to 10.

Zimbabwe is ranked number 13.

“Scotland is a higher-ranked team, providing a challenging test for us as well as helping us gauge our level of preparation. The also stands to get exposure to different playing styles as Scotland’s playing style is no doubt different from ours, allowing us to adapt and learn new strategies,” Chipandu said yesterday.

“A Test Series provides valuable game time, helping our players gain experience and build confidence. These games will also help in identifying areas for improvement as competing against a strong team like Scotland reveals areas where we need to improve, allowing us to focus on those aspects.”

Chipandu added that the Test Series against Scotland offers them an opportunity to earn valuable world ranking points as they missed out on the Commonwealth Games because Zimbabwe is not a member.

“The games fosters team unity, as players work together to overcome challenges. Our scouts and analysts also get an opportunity to analyse Scotland’s strengths and weaknesses, gaining insights for future matches,” she added.

“More importantly, the series helps us measure our progress and set realistic goals for the World Cup Qualifiers.

“We have been to the past two World Cups, and we aim to leave a legacy for those to follow by qualifying again for the 2027 World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing three-day seminar tackled crucial topics such as leadership, development, and strategic planning, all geared toward elevating the sport of netball in Zimbabwe.

With the 2027 netball World Cup in Australia on the horizon, this event was a vital preparation step for Zimbabwean netball.

The seminar provided valuable insights and set the stage for future growth and development in the sport.

Moderated by sports consultant Martin Dhururu, the session emphasised the importance of effective sports governance in elevating netball in Zimbabwe, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 Netball World Cup.

The presentations provide a comprehensive overview of sports development across different regions, setting the stage for informed decision-making and strategic planning.